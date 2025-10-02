Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys New Position in iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF $BAI

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BAI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 831,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,996,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 1.10% of iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000.

Shares of BAI stock opened at $34.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.60. iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF has a 12 month low of $18.33 and a 12 month high of $35.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.43.

The iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF (BAI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of global AI and technology equities across all market capitalizations. Holdings are selected using proprietary, fundamental research.

