1,308 Shares in Universal Display Corporation $OLED Acquired by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 87.9% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 4,700.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 98.5% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 79.2% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Display Stock Up 0.4%

OLED stock opened at $144.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.55. Universal Display Corporation has a 12 month low of $103.70 and a 12 month high of $214.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.94.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $171.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.58 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 36.95% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Universal Display has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Universal Display Corporation will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.43.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

