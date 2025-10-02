Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.69 and traded as high as $1.73. Highway shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 23,697 shares trading hands.

Highway Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 million, a P/E ratio of 170.17 and a beta of 0.23.

Get Highway alerts:

Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter. Highway had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 0.97%.

Highway Company Profile

Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Highway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.