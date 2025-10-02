Lbp Am Sa Sells 4,554 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Lbp Am Sa cut its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,554 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $8,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Westend Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 126.9% during the first quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 69.0% during the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth $37,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth $45,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $272.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. CIBC increased their price objective on Waste Management from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.17.

Waste Management Stock Performance

WM stock opened at $220.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.37. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.69 and a 1-year high of $242.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $88.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.64.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 11.36%.The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 48.96%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

