Lbp Am Sa Has $6.17 Million Stake in Synchrony Financial $SYF

Lbp Am Sa trimmed its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,599 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $6,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 30.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 73,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 17,061 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $11,506,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,020,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,711,000 after buying an additional 50,162 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,545,000 after buying an additional 5,765 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $69.82 on Thursday. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $40.54 and a 1 year high of $77.41. The firm has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 14.43%.The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Synchrony Financial from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.68.

View Our Latest Analysis on SYF

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Darrell Owens sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $40,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 21,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,227.40. This trade represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 8,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $595,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 68,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,801,160. This represents a 11.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.