Short Interest in Unitronix Corp (OTCMKTS:UTRX) Declines By 94.9%

Unitronix Corp (OTCMKTS:UTRX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,600 shares, a drop of 94.9% from the August 31st total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 767,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Unitronix Stock Performance

OTCMKTS UTRX opened at $0.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05. Unitronix has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.21.

About Unitronix

Unitronix Corporation, a software development and services company, provides knowledge based tools to the mineral exploration industry. It offers PRAXA, which is used to manage sales, distribution, manufacturing, and accounting functions of manufacturing and distribution companies; and GEO-SLEUTH, which automates the early stages of grass roots mineral exploration.

