Short Interest in Unitronix Corp (OTCMKTS:UTRX) Declines By 94.9%

Unitronix Corp (OTCMKTS:UTRX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,600 shares, a drop of 94.9% from the August 31st total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 767,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 767,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Unitronix Stock Performance
OTCMKTS UTRX opened at $0.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05. Unitronix has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.21.
About Unitronix
