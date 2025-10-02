Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.34 and traded as low as $5.27. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund shares last traded at $5.35, with a volume of 1,344,792 shares trading hands.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.34.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Datavault AI: The New AI Contender Backed by Big Funding
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- CoreWeave: Why the New King of AI Infrastructure Has Room to Run
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Top 3 Dividend Achievers for October: High Yields, Growth Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.