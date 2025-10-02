Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.34 and traded as low as $5.27. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund shares last traded at $5.35, with a volume of 1,344,792 shares trading hands.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.34.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 2.9% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 124,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 9.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 41,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Accredited Investor Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 17.8% in the second quarter. Accredited Investor Services LLC now owns 30,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 138.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the period.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

