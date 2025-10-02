Short Interest in Terumo Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Rises By 217.4%

Terumo Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 140,300 shares, an increase of 217.4% from the August 31st total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 296,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 296,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Terumo Trading Up 1.0%

OTCMKTS:TRUMY opened at $16.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Terumo has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $21.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Terumo had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 12.09%.

About Terumo

Terumo Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of medical products and equipment in Japan, Europe, China, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, Medical Care Solutions Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company.

