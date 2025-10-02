Methes Energies International (OTCMKTS:MEIL) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Methes Energies International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEIL – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Methes Energies International shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares.
Methes Energies International Stock Down 100.0%
About Methes Energies International
Methes Energies International Ltd., a renewable energy company, produces and sells biodiesel fuel and biodiesel processing equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers Denami biodiesel processors. The company also produces glycerin and offer services related to the production of biodiesel, as well as purchases and sells feedstock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Methes Energies International
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Datavault AI: The New AI Contender Backed by Big Funding
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- CoreWeave: Why the New King of AI Infrastructure Has Room to Run
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Top 3 Dividend Achievers for October: High Yields, Growth Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Methes Energies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methes Energies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.