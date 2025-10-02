R.E.A. (LON:RE) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

R.E.A. Holdings plc (LON:RE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 95.96 ($1.29) and traded as high as GBX 107 ($1.44). R.E.A. shares last traded at GBX 105 ($1.42), with a volume of 33,602 shares.

R.E.A. Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £57.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 95.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David Blackett bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 101 per share, with a total value of £45,450. 41.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

R.E.A. Company Profile

R.E.A. Holdings plc engages in the cultivation of oil palms in the province of East Kalimantan in Indonesia. It operates in two segments, the Cultivation of Oil Palms; and Stone, Sand and Coal Interests. The company also produces and sells crude palm oil and crude palm kernel oil. In addition, it is involved in the production and sale of crushed stone; coal and sand mining; and generation of renewable energy from its methane capture plants.

