Petrel Resources (LON:PET) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Petrel Resources Plc (LON:PET – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.75 ($0.01). Petrel Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.75 ($0.01), with a volume of 580,000 shares.

Petrel Resources Trading Down 11.8%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.97. The firm has a market cap of £1.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.46 and a beta of 0.57.

Petrel Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Petrel Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Frontier exploration license 3/14 located in Ireland. It also holds a 30% working interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers in Ghana; and holds interest in the Western Desert Block 6 located in Iraq.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Petrel Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrel Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.