Venture Visionary Partners LLC Cuts Position in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

Venture Visionary Partners LLC cut its stake in Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report) by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,230 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Nebius Group were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Nebius Group in the second quarter worth $80,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Nebius Group in the second quarter worth $55,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Nebius Group by 125.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Nebius Group by 369.1% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nebius Group in the second quarter worth $284,000. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nebius Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Nebius Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Arete Research raised shares of Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. BWS Financial increased their target price on shares of Nebius Group from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.20.

Nebius Group Price Performance

Shares of Nebius Group stock opened at $115.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of -202.82 and a beta of 3.45. Nebius Group N.V. has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $117.65. The company has a quick ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 14.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.99.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.60 million. Nebius Group had a net margin of 99.34% and a return on equity of 6.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Nebius Group Profile

(Free Report)

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nebius Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nebius Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.