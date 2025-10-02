Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 8,864 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF $FV

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 488,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,864 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $28,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 8,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 36,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $61.82 on Thursday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $47.04 and a 52 week high of $63.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.27 and a 200-day moving average of $58.06.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.