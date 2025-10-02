Short Interest in TEMENOS GROUP (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Expands By 1,100.0%

TEMENOS GROUP (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,200 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research lowered TEMENOS GROUP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

TEMENOS GROUP Stock Performance

About TEMENOS GROUP

OTCMKTS TMSNY opened at $79.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.83. TEMENOS GROUP has a 52 week low of $63.06 and a 52 week high of $93.20.

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. Its Temenos Banking Cloud helps banks to offer open banking services. The company provides Temenos Infinity, a digital banking platform; Temenos Transact, a core banking software for retail, corporate, treasury, wealth, and payments; Temenos Payments, a software-as-a-service payments technology; Temenos Multifonds, a platform for traditional and alternative funds, as well as offers key asset servicing, position keeping, valuation and accounting functions for various structures of pooled vehicles and funds; Temenos Multifonds Navigator, a net asset value shadow, oversight, and contingency solution; and Temenos Quantum, a multi-experience development platform.

