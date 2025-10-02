Cadogan Energy Solutions (LON:CAD) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Cadogan Energy Solutions PLC (LON:CAD – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.55 ($0.05) and traded as high as GBX 3.65 ($0.05). Cadogan Energy Solutions shares last traded at GBX 3.50 ($0.05), with a volume of 2,162 shares traded.

Cadogan Energy Solutions Trading Down 4.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of £8.79 million, a P/E ratio of -137.25 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a current ratio of 19.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.91.

About Cadogan Energy Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Cadogan Energy Solutions PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and condensate in Ukraine. It operates through Exploration and Production and Trading segments. The company holds working interest licenses in the west of Ukraine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cadogan Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadogan Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.