Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $33.48 Million Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF $FTCS

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 368,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,256 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $33,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 145.1% in the first quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

FTCS stock opened at $93.24 on Thursday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $80.65 and a 52 week high of $94.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.2527 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

