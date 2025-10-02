Lbp Am Sa Boosts Stock Holdings in Deere & Company $DE

Lbp Am Sa increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $619.00 to $602.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Evercore ISI set a $491.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $565.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $520.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $566.00 to $512.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.06.

Deere & Company Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of DE opened at $451.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $122.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.19. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $387.03 and a fifty-two week high of $533.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $486.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $489.36.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

