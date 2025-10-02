S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $883,000. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its holdings in S&P Global by 1,306.5% during the 1st quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI opened at $481.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $537.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $515.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $427.14 and a 1 year high of $579.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.19.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.25. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000-17.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $604.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.46.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPGI

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.