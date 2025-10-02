Lbp Am Sa Grows Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS

Lbp Am Sa lifted its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,736 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Leidos were worth $6,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Leidos by 3,450.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 704,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,012,000 after buying an additional 684,272 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Leidos by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,336,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $315,250,000 after buying an additional 536,452 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Leidos by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 711,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $96,001,000 after buying an additional 402,454 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter worth about $45,665,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Leidos by 262.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 459,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,005,000 after buying an additional 332,882 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on LDOS shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $178.00 target price on Leidos and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Truist Financial set a $195.00 target price on Leidos in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up from $186.00) on shares of Leidos in a report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.31.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In related news, insider Stephen Edward Hull sold 12,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $2,226,215.58. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,817 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,040.38. The trade was a 32.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory R. Dahlberg sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $168,913.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,068 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,095.24. This trade represents a 4.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,975 shares of company stock worth $4,078,740 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $191.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.71. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.62 and a 52-week high of $202.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 8.22%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. Leidos has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.150-11.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 15.12%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

