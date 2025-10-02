128,649 Shares in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG Acquired by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 128,649 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,757,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 53,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 32,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 97.1% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 26.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CFG opened at $52.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.52 and a 200-day moving average of $44.28. The company has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.79. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.60 and a one year high of $54.50.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 13.26%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.06%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.00 price target on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.95.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

