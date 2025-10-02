Walmart Inc. $WMT Position Decreased by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,964 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 14,996 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 319.7% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 267.8% in the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 98.2% in the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 432.4% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 55.3% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.97, for a total transaction of $1,863,353.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,392,985 shares in the company, valued at $421,594,770.45. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Suresh Kumar sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total value of $3,104,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,787,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,921,584. This trade represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 149,032 shares of company stock worth $14,860,951. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WMT opened at $101.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $812.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.98 and a twelve month high of $106.11.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.38.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

