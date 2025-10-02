Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 490 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,809 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $27,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 883.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NSC opened at $298.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $281.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.90. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 12-month low of $201.63 and a 12-month high of $300.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.33.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.05. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 27.51%.The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Norfolk Southern has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NSC. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Norfolk Southern from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $289.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $284.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $288.00 target price (up from $282.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.45.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

