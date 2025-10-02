Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Inv Vk Mun Tr $VKQ

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Inv Vk Mun Tr (NYSE:VKQ – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,350 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of Inv Vk Mun Tr worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Inv Vk Mun Tr by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 30,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Inv Vk Mun Tr by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 18,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Inv Vk Mun Tr by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Inv Vk Mun Tr by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Inv Vk Mun Tr during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Inv Vk Mun Tr Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Inv Vk Mun Tr stock opened at $9.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.27. Inv Vk Mun Tr has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $10.33.

Inv Vk Mun Tr Announces Dividend

Inv Vk Mun Tr Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0628 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.8%.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

