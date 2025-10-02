Eversource Energy $ES Stock Position Raised by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 233.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:ES opened at $71.61 on Thursday. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $71.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.67.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.670-4.820 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.7525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 129.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Loretta D. Keane purchased 3,780 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.07 per share, with a total value of $249,744.60. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 12,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,020.31. This trade represents a 45.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Eversource Energy

About Eversource Energy

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.