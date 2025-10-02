HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 19,302 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF $DCOR

HB Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Free Report) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,302 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF worth $4,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 131.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 30.2% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodside Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $186,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DCOR opened at $72.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.11. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF has a 1 year low of $52.85 and a 1 year high of $72.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.52.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (DCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide broad US equity exposure, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation by tilting the weightings in the underlying stocks. DCOR was launched on Sep 12, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

