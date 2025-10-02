HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 43,161 Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF $DFNM

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 187.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,161 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 239.9% during the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 292.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 28.1% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Stage Harbor Financial LLC bought a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFNM opened at $48.03 on Thursday. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.24 and a fifty-two week high of $48.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.42.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

