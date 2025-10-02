Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Position in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,193 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $22,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF opened at $213.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $219.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.32. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $143.22 and a 1 year high of $232.45.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $3.55. The firm had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $446,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 100,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,448,572.40. This represents a 1.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 5,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total transaction of $1,155,888.85. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,220.76. This trade represents a 16.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,298 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,844. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $253.00 target price (up from $212.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.