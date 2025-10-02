iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF $ICF Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICF. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 101.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 106,550.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period.

iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

BATS ICF opened at $61.65 on Thursday. iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $52.76 and a one year high of $67.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

