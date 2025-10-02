HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 67,679 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCP

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 68.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,679 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSCP. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.70 and a 200 day moving average of $20.69. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.0731 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.