Naomi Seligman Sells 2,222 Shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Stock

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Director Naomi Seligman sold 2,222 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $641,958.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 29,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,443,394.75. This trade represents a 7.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Oracle Stock Performance

Oracle stock opened at $289.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.24. The company has a market cap of $825.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The business's revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Oracle

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,275,378,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth $732,692,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,925,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,498,982,000 after buying an additional 3,513,464 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth $731,512,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 42.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,839,166 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,932,507,000 after buying an additional 2,619,722 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ORCL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $342.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. UBS Group set a $364.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $175.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.71.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

