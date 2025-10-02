Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 45.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 7,650.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 433,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,910,000 after acquiring an additional 427,534 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 448,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,218,000 after purchasing an additional 42,742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays cut shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.29.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 5.0%

OMC opened at $77.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.37 and a 52 week high of $107.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.15.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 33.62% and a net margin of 8.67%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

