DTE Energy Company $DTE Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 9,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in DTE Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total transaction of $224,848.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,153 shares in the company, valued at $583,621.09. The trade was a 27.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Price Performance

DTE opened at $140.20 on Thursday. DTE Energy Company has a twelve month low of $115.59 and a twelve month high of $142.05. The firm has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.64.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 12.72%. Equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, September 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

