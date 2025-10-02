Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $56.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.04. The company has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.50. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.74 and a 12-month high of $69.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $15.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.16 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 7.24%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 16th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 10.87%.

In related news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 17,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $1,003,684.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 191,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,948,567.98. This represents a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $1,969,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 632,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,615,278.44. This trade represents a 5.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,473 shares of company stock worth $7,663,496 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DAL. Susquehanna set a $65.00 price objective on Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Bernstein Bank raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.69.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

