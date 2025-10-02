Dopkins Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,527 shares during the quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 396.7% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.6%

XOM opened at $112.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.58. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The firm had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on XOM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Melius began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

