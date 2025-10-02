PUTNAM MUN OPPO $PMO Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in PUTNAM MUN OPPO (NYSE:PMO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,175 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PUTNAM MUN OPPO were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMO. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PUTNAM MUN OPPO by 32.7% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 457,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after buying an additional 112,761 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PUTNAM MUN OPPO by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 382,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 20,080 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in PUTNAM MUN OPPO in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PUTNAM MUN OPPO by 4.3% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 74,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PUTNAM MUN OPPO by 5.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. 20.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PUTNAM MUN OPPO Stock Up 1.5%

PMO opened at $10.49 on Thursday. PUTNAM MUN OPPO has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $10.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.93.

PUTNAM MUN OPPO Dividend Announcement

PUTNAM MUN OPPO Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a $0.0393 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

