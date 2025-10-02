Trivium Point Advisory LLC Reduces Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Trivium Point Advisory LLC reduced its position in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,554 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STX. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,511 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 712.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 967 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 9,116.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 257,144 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $21,844,000 after buying an additional 254,354 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 245,734 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $20,875,000 after buying an additional 25,869 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $256.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.40. The stock has a market cap of $54.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.63. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $258.40.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 169.60% and a net margin of 16.15%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Seagate Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 42.54%.

In other news, EVP John Christopher Morris sold 377 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.26, for a total value of $79,645.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,796,659.88. The trade was a 2.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 3,732 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.30, for a total value of $721,395.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,172 shares in the company, valued at $806,447.60. This trade represents a 47.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,935 shares of company stock valued at $9,396,416. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $168.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.32.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

