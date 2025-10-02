XML Financial LLC Invests $225,000 in Whirlpool Corporation $WHR

XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 5.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,235,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,529,000 after acquiring an additional 117,964 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth $409,000. CCM Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth about $628,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,047,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,424,000 after buying an additional 13,038 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WHR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.83.

Whirlpool Price Performance

Shares of WHR stock opened at $78.99 on Thursday. Whirlpool Corporation has a 52 week low of $73.72 and a 52 week high of $135.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -29.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.96 and its 200-day moving average is $87.95.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.20). Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Whirlpool has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-8.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool Corporation will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -135.85%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Stories

