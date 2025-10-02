iShares Global Tech ETF $IXN Shares Bought by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at $76,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of IXN opened at $104.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $63.58 and a 1-year high of $104.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.89.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

