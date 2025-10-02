Melinda Geisser Sells 20,000 Shares of Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) Stock

Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) insider Melinda Geisser sold 20,000 shares of Savers Value Village stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $273,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Savers Value Village Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Savers Value Village stock opened at $13.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Savers Value Village, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $13.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.93 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.35.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $417.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.75 million. Savers Value Village had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 2.14%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Savers Value Village has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.410-0.480 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Savers Value Village, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Savers Value Village

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Savers Value Village by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 107,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 38,856 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of Savers Value Village by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 370,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 177,261 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Savers Value Village by 386.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Savers Value Village by 671.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 185,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 161,107 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Savers Value Village by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 49,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 21,743 shares during the period. 98.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Savers Value Village from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Savers Value Village from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Savers Value Village from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Northland Securities began coverage on Savers Value Village in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded Savers Value Village to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

Savers Value Village Company Profile

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

