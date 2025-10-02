GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Acquires Shares of 13,834 Regions Financial Corporation $RF

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,834 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 98,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter worth $268,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter worth $255,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2,433.3% during the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 1,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regions Financial

In other news, Director Roger W. Jenkins acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.48 per share, for a total transaction of $101,920.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 6,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,638.84. This trade represents a 167.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $750,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 90,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,784.15. This represents a 24.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regions Financial Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of RF stock opened at $26.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Regions Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $27.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.02.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Regions Financial had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.30%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

