iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF $LQDH Shares Purchased by GC Wealth Management RIA LLC

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 721 shares during the quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 145.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 13,452 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 72.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,920,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 136.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,763,000 after buying an additional 123,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA LQDH opened at $93.67 on Thursday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.08 and a twelve month high of $94.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.15.

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk.

