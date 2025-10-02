GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Sells 1,179 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF $ACWI

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,533.3% during the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter worth $64,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $138.94 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.60. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.25 and a fifty-two week high of $139.29. The firm has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

