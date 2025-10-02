GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Makes New $383,000 Investment in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 17.4% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, CEO Lee Shavel sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $294,811.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 78,907 shares in the company, valued at $21,147,865.07. This trade represents a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.72, for a total value of $76,416.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 15,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,828.80. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,891. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $249.55 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $264.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $239.83 and a 12-month high of $322.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $772.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.91 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 460.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $340.00 to $334.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $317.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VRSK

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.