Park Dental Partners (PARK) Plans to Raise $19.50 million in October 6th IPO

Park Dental Partners (PARK) plans to raise $19.50 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on the week of October 6th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 1,500,000 shares at $12.00-$14.00 per share.

In the last year, Park Dental Partners generated $234.29 million in revenue and $4.11 million in net income. The company has a market-cap of $87.94 million.

Northland Capital Markets and Craig-Hallum acted as the underwriters for the IPO.

Park Dental Partners provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Incorporated in Minnesota) We provide dental services – oral surgery, periodontics, pediatric dentistry, prosthodontics, endodontics and orthodontic services – at 85 locations in Minnesota and Wisconsin.Â As of June 30, 2025, our affiliated dental practices employed or contracted 203 dentists.Â We have a team of more than 900 hygienists, dental assistants and patient care coordinators. We also offer business support services to general and multi-specialty dental practices throughout Minnesota and Wisconsin. Those services include the provision of clinical team members, administrative personnel, facilities and equipment. Note: Net income and revenue are for the 12 months that ended June 30, 2025. (Note: Park Dental Partners disclosed the terms of its small IPO on Sept. 24, 2025, in an S-1/A filing: 1.54 million shares (1.535 million shares) at a price range of $12.00 to $14.00 to raise $20 million ($19.96 million). Background: Park Dental Partners filed its S-1 on Sept. 3, 2025, without disclosing the terms.) “.

Park Dental Partners was founded in 1972 and has 1193 employees. The company is located at 2200 County Road C West, Suite 2210 Roseville, Minnesota 55113 and can be reached via phone at (651) 633-0500 or on the web at https://www.parkdentalpartners.com/.

