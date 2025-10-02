Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Bank of America Analyst Says

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DY. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Zacks Research raised Dycom Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Dycom Industries from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Dycom Industries from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.25.

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Dycom Industries stock opened at $291.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15. Dycom Industries has a 52 week low of $131.37 and a 52 week high of $300.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $266.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.41. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 5.23%.The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Dycom Industries’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Dycom Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 3.030-3.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dycom Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Dycom Industries by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caldwell Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Company Profile



Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

See Also

