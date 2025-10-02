WildBrain (TSE:WILD) Price Target Raised to C$2.25

WildBrain (TSE:WILD – Free Report) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$1.75 to C$2.25 in a report issued on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

WildBrain Stock Performance

WildBrain stock opened at C$1.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$397.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.06. WildBrain has a fifty-two week low of C$0.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -811.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.93.

About WildBrain

WildBrain Ltd is a children’s content and brands company, recognized globally for properties such as Peanuts, Strawberry Shortcake, Caillou, Inspector Gadget, and Degrassi franchise. The company owns the independent library of children’s content. It licenses its content to broadcasters and streaming services worldwide and generates royalties through its consumer products program.

