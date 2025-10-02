WildBrain (TSE:WILD) Price Target Raised to C$2.25

WildBrain (TSE:WILD – Free Report) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$1.75 to C$2.25 in a report issued on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
WildBrain Stock Performance
WildBrain stock opened at C$1.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$397.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.06. WildBrain has a fifty-two week low of C$0.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -811.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.93.
About WildBrain
