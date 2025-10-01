First Pacific Financial Has $630,000 Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

First Pacific Financial decreased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 207,322,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,697,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,193 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,353,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,655,512,000 after buying an additional 262,819 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,269,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,507,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,259 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 58.4% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 17,236,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,221,896,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 20.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,446,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,165,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815,629 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 26,539 shares in the company, valued at $1,906,561.76. This represents a 22.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $707,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 62,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,510.56. This represents a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,369 shares of company stock worth $1,539,610 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE opened at $75.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $86.10. The firm has a market cap of $155.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.59 and its 200-day moving average is $71.12.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 12.31%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were paid a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. HSBC decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Melius Research raised NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Melius initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.08.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

