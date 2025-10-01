Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Reduces Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,697 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 21,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM opened at $166.36 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $182.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.96 and a 200 day moving average of $153.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Arete Research set a $200.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Arete upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.82.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 21,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,655.20. This trade represents a 7.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $44,067.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 404 shares in the company, valued at $65,213.68. This trade represents a 40.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,767 shares of company stock worth $1,488,745. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

