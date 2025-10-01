TABR Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

TABR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 1.5% of TABR Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. TABR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 18,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. May Hill Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 17,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

BND opened at $74.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.17. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $71.10 and a 52 week high of $75.26.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

