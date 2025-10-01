PFG Investments LLC Acquires 3,127 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 36.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,793 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,729,585 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,519,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583,343 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,847,940 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,537,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,839 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,128,174 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,257,131,000 after purchasing an additional 196,696 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $3,846,764,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,070,385 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,702,736,000 after buying an additional 847,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $345.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $303.65 and its 200 day moving average is $357.64. The company has a market cap of $312.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $234.60 and a twelve month high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.37). UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $111.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Baird R W lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $306.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.95.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

